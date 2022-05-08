Dennis Mickel

Dennis Dale Mickel lived a full life and was ready to move on when he passed away on May 5th, 2022, at age 82.
He was born in DeSmet, South Dakota as the fifth child of seven to Wilbur Charles Mickel and Mabel Mae Poppen. When he was five, his family moved from Iroquois, South Dakota to DeSmet where he graduated from high school. He married Karen Jo VanTassel in 1959; and they moved to northern California in 1965.
Following the death of his first wife, he married Karen Petersen White in 2011; and they returned to South Dakota where they had grown up. While Dennis worked over the years and took great pride in his jobs, he believed the time he spent with his family and friends was the most rewarding.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Alice Sprang, Dallas Mickel, Bernice Haroldson, Faye Olson and Zandra Madsen.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Petersen White; his children, Peggy Mandel, Dan Mickel, Steve Herr and their families; his bonus children, Linda Slusser, Kristi Crain, David Crain and their families; a sister, Linda Flakoll and family; and a half-brother, Bob Mickel.
Dennis celebrated life while he was here, and many had the opportunity to celebrate with him. Thus, no celebration of life is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dennis’ name to your local animal shelter.