Robert “Bob” Casanova, age 68, of Ramona, died on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, November 12th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban & Father DeWayne Kayser concelebrating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Rosary to follow. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:15 AM at the funeral chapel followed by procession to the church for mass. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Dell Rapids. Online registry is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 509 Capital St., Yankton, SD 57078 or SDSU Foundation (designate to Marilee Casanova Memorial), 815 Medary Ave., Brookings, SD 57006.
Robert Randal Casanova was born November 25, 1952, in Madison, SD to John “Jack” & Irene (Effling) Casanova. He graduated from Ramona High School and continued his education at SDSU. He returned to work on the farm with his family. On June 19, 1976, he married Marilee Goodale and from this union a daughter was adopted and son was born.
Bob served on the Ramona School Board, was a member of Knights of Columbus, sang in the St. William’s Church Choir and was active in several dairy and farm associations. His most enjoyed activities were to go camping, 4-wheeling and downhill skiing. As an avid SDSU fan he attended many sporting events and was always a regular at the Hobo Days parade. In the late 1990’s, he began working for Gehl.
He began on final assembly and moved up to quality inspector and held this job until his retirement in September 2020. In retirement, Bob continued his passion for farming by helping neighbors. Bob enjoyed time with his grandchildren doing outdoor activities and attending their school events.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Holly (Brett) Lease and their children, Brynn & Brexton of Colman, SD; son, Brett (Connie) Casanova and their children, Kellen & Marlee of Yankton, SD; sister, Jolene (Laron) Krause of Clear Lake, SD; brother, Larry (Peggy) Casanova of Ramona and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marilee and sister, Darlene Casanova.