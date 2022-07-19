Jeanne Esser
Dolores “Jeanne” Esser, 94, of Howard, formerly of Canova, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society, Howard, South Dakota.
Jeanne Esser
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Agatha Catholic Church, Howard, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Howard. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Agatha Church with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m.
Jeanne was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on May 27, 1928, to Frank and Mahrie (Hazleton) Gillen. Jeanne attended Franklin and Whittier School and graduated from Sioux Falls Washington High School in 1946. Jeanne attended the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota. Jeanne then worked at the telephone company in Minneapolis for two years.
Jeanne met Martin Esser at a wedding dance in Howard and they were united in marriage on February 1, 1954. In 1959 they bought a farm west of Canova where the raised their family, livestock, and crops until retirement in 1992, when they moved into Howard.
Some of Jeanne’s hobbies included sewing, decorating cakes, dancing, golfing, water aerobics, crocheting and reading.
Those grateful for having shared in her life include her children: Linda (Loren) Koepsell of Sioux Falls, Dan (Carla) Esser, Leanne (Cory) Eich, Dean (Darcy) Esser and David (Barb) Esser, all of Canova; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Martin (2019), her parents, a brother Dale Gillen, and a granddaughter Allison Koepsell.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.willoughbyfh.com.
