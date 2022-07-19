Purchase Access

Jeanne Esser

Dolores “Jeanne” Esser, 94, of Howard, formerly of Canova, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society, Howard, South Dakota.

Service information

Jul 21
Visitation
Thursday, July 21, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Agatha Catholic Church
202 W Washington Ave.
Howard, SD 57349
