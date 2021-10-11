Jerry Spilde

Jerry “Beans” Dean Spilde, 74 of Hetland died, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home in Hetland, SD.
Jerry was born September 9, 1947 to Merle and Velma Bruce at the Huron Hospital. Jerry, the oldest of six children, grew up on the Spilde farm west of Badger. He attended elementary in Badger and middle school in Lake Norden. After school Jerry worked odd jobs until he enlisted in the South Dakota National Guard.
Jerry had an outgoing and upbeat perspective on life; because of this he was well known throughout eastern South Dakota. Most knew him as “Beans,” a childhood nickname that would follow him through life. He enjoyed being outdoors, spending most of his time fishing, cruising around and asparagus hunting.
He was one to always remember someone’s birthday and made a point to reach out and give a hearty happy birthday and a bit of teasing. He especially enjoyed the holidays with family. Jerry was always the first one there eager for a turkey leg with all the fixings, then a quick nap.
Jerry is survived by his daughter Shannon; sons Tim and Logan; brother Roger (Karen) Spilde; sisters Janette (Jeff) Nelson and Brenda Royer; grandson Gage; numerous nieces and nephews; and his friend and neighbor Josh Steffensen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle Bruce, James and Velma Spilde; sister Janice Milton; brother James Spilde; nephew Chad Nelson; and stepson Joshua Kangas.
Memorial services for Jerry “Beans” Spilde will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Arlington with Pastor Aaron Olson officiating, burial will be in the Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in the church.
