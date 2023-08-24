Jean Edwards, age 69, of Lennox, SD, died August 18, 2023, surrounded by family, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, SD.
Jean Marie Hansen was born on September 1, 1953, in Mitchell, SD, the beloved daughter of Kenneth and Vivian (Hicks) Hansen. While she lost her mom, Vivian, at an early age, she was blessed to be able to call Barb Hansen her mom.
Throughout her youth, her family moved multiple times, the last being to an acreage in Chester, SD, which she called home. She attended Franklin school and later Chester High School, which is where she graduated in 1971.
Her loving nature and outgoing personality lead to many lasting bonds and memories throughout the years. Her laughter and mischievous side made a lasting impact wherever she went. Her passions were her family, working with people and her hobbies. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, and crocheting. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandkids and baking their favorite goodies.
On November 19, 1972, she married Kenneth Edwards. Four children were born to this union. In 2018 Jean moved to Lennox, SD, to be closer to her kids and grandkids.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband, son-in-law, several siblings, and family members.
Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Melinda Stien, her children, Brock, Kendra and Jaiden; Melissa (Arlyn) Feyereisen, and their children, Kaleb (Yasmine) and Kaelee; Kirk (Heather) Edwards, and their children, Christian, Tyler, Jason and Emilia; Kyle (ex-wife Susan) Edwards and their children, Jackson, Jasmine, Nathan and Matthew; stepmother, Barb Hansen; siblings, many nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives, friends and her many honorary children.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 2, at the Chester Fire Hall, 401 4th St., Chester. Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.