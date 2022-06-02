Arlene Mabel (Carson) Limmer, 86 yrs, formerly of Wentworth, SD, died May 26, 2022, at Nye Square in Fremont, Nebraska. Arlene was born on July 26, 1935 in Lynd, MN.
Hubert and Julia Carson adopted Arlene on August 24, 1936 in Madison, SD. Arlene attended Beatle Elementary and High School in Madison, SD. Arlene married Gerald John Limmer on October 24, 1954, in Madison, SD.
Arlene was foremost a wife and mother of five children. She helped Gerald with the farming and livestock for the first years of their marriage and then helped him with Limmer Truck Line. She became a trailblazer, being one of the first women truck drivers of that time. Arlene was a cook at Bob’s in Wentworth, SD; she was the Head Chef at Shipwreck on Brant Lake, Chester, SD and at Lon’s Cocktail Lounge and she also cooked at Skippers in Madison, SD. Arlene loved to garden. She was not only a great cook, but everyone loved her baked bread, sweet rolls, bars, cookies, and doughnuts.
She was well known and respected by many wherever she went. She taught many of her grandchildren how to play games, Scrabble, Uno, and Dominos. As a family they spent many hours putting puzzles together, talking and laughing.
Her Parents Hubert and Julia Carson of Madison, SD, her husband Gerald, and her son Rodney both of Wentworth SD, preceded Arlene in death.
Arlene is survived by her brother, Gary (Marilyn) Carson; her children, Jerrie, daughter-in-law, Perri, Daryce (Barry) Blanchette, Dustin (Christine) Limmer, Starla (Tim) Lewis; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Arlene also leaves behind many good friends and acquaintances.
The Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Wentworth, SD. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth.
In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials can be sent to: Family of Arlene Limmer, 122 E 22nd ST, Fremont, NE, 68025