Kurt Hagemann Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 57 min ago

Kurt HagemannKurt Karl Friedrich Hagemann, 45, of Watertown, died from cancer on Nov. 19 at the Watertown Hospital.Memorial visitation will be Sat., Nov. 26, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.He was born on Nov. 25, 1976, at Madison to Janell and Curtis Hagemann. He grew up in Madison, Rapid City and Spearfish.Survivors include his mother, Janell (Terry) Milton; his grandfather, Lyle Grove; four siblings, Aubrey Hermanson, Clint Milton, Heath Milton and Katy Des Enfants; and his father, Curtis Hagemann.