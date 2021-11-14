Jackie Hight

Jackie Hight

Jacquline Lynn “Jackie” Hight, 68, of Madison, died on Nov. 11, 2021, at the Madison Regional Health System.

Public visitation is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Graveside services begin at 2:30 p.m. in Presho.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1953, to Willard and Gladys (Scales) Hight. She was married to Bill Bamsey.

Survivors include a son, Billy (Tanya) Bamsey; a daughter, Lisa (Jamison) Henderson; 4 grandchildren; and 11 siblings, James, Donna, Patty, Jerry, Ronnie, Donnie, Howard, Barbara, Alice and Sonia.

