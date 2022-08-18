Nona Foster

Nona N. Foster, 79, of Colman, SD passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Riverview Healthcare Community, Flandreau, SD surrounded by family.
Nona was born April 7, 1943, at Volga, SD to Joseph E. and Edith M. (Loiseau) Olson. She attended Rutland High School, graduating in 1961, and then Stewart’s School of Hairstyling in Sioux Falls. Nona married Jim Foster on January 14, 1966, at Colman, SD. She owned and operated Nona’s Hair Etc. for many years in Colman. Nona then worked at the Madison Flower Shop until she retired.
She enjoyed flower gardening, nature, and attending sporting events of her kids and grandchildren.
Nona is survived by her husband Jim; daughter Dana Foster, Colman; two sons, Joseph Foster, Colman, and Timothy Foster, Wilton Manors, FL; three grandchildren, Lexie, Chase, and Xander; and five siblings, Marlys Sides, Seattle, WA, Kenny (Dorothy) Olson, Rutland, SD,Roger (Bonnie) Olson, Rutland, , Linda (Fuzzy) Torgrude, Sinai, SD, and Rick Olson, Pringle, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Nona was preceded by her parents and brother-in-law Charles Sides.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Colman Lutheran Church, Colman, with burial in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Colman. Visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Friday at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman.