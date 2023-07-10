Leona Piehl

Leona (Sanders) Piehl died on July 6, 2023, at the age of 91 in Marion, SD.
A memorial service is at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington SD at 1 pm on July 17, followed by refreshments, then inurnment at the Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation with the family is at noon at Trinity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with Johnson-Henry Funeral Home of Arlington, Lake Preston, Oldham.
Leona Christine (Sanders) Piehl was born on a farm near Sisseton, SD to John E and Hulda (Nickelson) Sanders on November 21, 1931. She graduated from Sisseton High School and went from there to Bartron School of Nursing in Watertown, SD. She attained her LPN and worked as a nurse most of her adult life in the Sisseton Hospital, Lake Preston Memorial Hospital, The Arlington Medical Clinic for Dr. Donald Scheller, and the Arlington Care Center.
She married Otto Piehl, Jr. in Grace Lutheran Church, Sisseton, SD, on August 28, 1954, after first meeting on a blind date. After a honeymoon in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the couple settled on a farm near Arlington that was their home most of their lives.
She loved music, and enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, doing jigsaw puzzles, and fishing with Otto. In addition to nursing, she was a hard-working housewife, growing and processing produce, baking, knitting, and sewing. Leona was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Preceding her in death are her parents, John and Hulda Sanders; her husband Otto; her brother Robert and sister Elaine and their spouses Marilyn and Jim; and a nephew John.
She leaves behind her daughter Debra (Brian) Lund; sons David (Lorrie) Piehl and Daniel (Joyce) Piehl; grandchildren Rebecca (Rich) Sheridan, Andrew, (Andreea Mincu) Lund, Joshua (Shelby) Lund, Benjamin (Carmen) Piehl, Christopher (Morgan) Piehl, Samantha (Dallas) Prater and Majok Kur; and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother Leroy Sanders and sisters Mary Sparr and Mable (Toni) Jacobson. Other survivors are a brother-in-law, Donald Piehl and his wife Barbara, and many nephews and nieces and their families.