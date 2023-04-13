Patricia Bulick

Patricia A. Bulick, 86, of Madison passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Madison Regional Health in Madison. A funeral service will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, April 17, also at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Patricia Uthe was born September 14, 1936 to Leslie and Lillian (Ramm) Uthe. She grew up in the Madison area and graduated from Madison High School before going on to beauty school. On August 7, 1956 she married Cecil Bulick and they were blessed with 6 children, Les, Deb, Barb, Peg, Tim and Michael. Pat worked as a beautician, a salesclerk, ran a daycare and as a housekeeper at Dakota State.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, bus trips and most of all, spending time with her family and her cats.
Pat is survived by her children, Les (Jolynn) Bulick, Deb (Terry) Tunge, Barb (John) Minnaert, Peg (Mike) Clarke, Tim (Patty) Bulick and Michael (Rhonda) Bulick; grandchildren, Travis and Ali Bulick, Kevin and Eric Tunge and Angie Stahl, Tyler Minnaert, Cassandra Taylor, Mari Mergen and Emmi Clarke, Chris, Kaitlyn, Kylee, Caden, Kayla and Kenzie Bulick and Saige, Cierra, Briston, Braxton and Grady Bulick; 9 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Marvin Aldrich.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.