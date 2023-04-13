Patricia Bulick

Patricia A. Bulick, 86, of Madison passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Madison Regional Health in Madison. A funeral service will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, April 17, also at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.

