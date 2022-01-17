Phyllis Fuller

Phyllis D Fuller, 95, of Ramona, died on Jan. 14, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System of natural causes.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Wed., Jan. 19, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation is one hour prior to services.

She was born in Winfred on Aug. 9, 1926, to Walter and Emma (Wold) Dochnahl. She married Charles L. Fuller on June 20, 1948.

Survivors include five grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Tomlinson, Elicia (Keach) Jones, Erin Keach, Brandon Keach and April Keach.

www.ellsworthfh.com

Service information

Jan 19
Visitation
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
9:00AM-10:00AM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
Jan 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
10:00AM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
