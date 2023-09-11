Armella George
Mary, often known to many as Armella George, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls at the age of 91.
Family will be present for visitation on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
A private graveside burial will be held for family at the St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in Dell Rapids where she will be buried alongside her husband and daughter.
Mary Armella George born July 21, 1932, to John and Gertrude (Dubbelde) Dressen in Sherman, SD.
Armella married Cyril George June 10, 1952, at the St. Joseph’s the Workman Catholic Church Rural Colton, SD, and had a wonderful life as they farmed south of Madison, SD, for 42 years while raising a family of four children. After the children were grown, Armella decided to go back to school, receiving her GED from Madison High School followed by furthering her education in health care at Dakota State University. Armella then began working at the Madison Hospital as an EMT, assisting in their Home Health Care Program, as an Activities Coordinator of the Swing Bed Program and as a volunteer. She absolutely loved working with patients and hospital staff.
Throughout their time together Armella and Cyril enjoyed fishing, social gatherings, coffee clubs, VFW dances, square dancing with their many friends, volunteering at Prairie Village, helping fellow farmers in work bees and teaching grandkids about the farm and how to have fun outside. Armella and Cyril retired from farming in 1990 and in 1995 they moved into Madison where they built a home. They loved to travel all over the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Canada. A special vacation memory was when she traveled with her sister-in-law Arlene and daughters Rosemary and Kathleen to eight countries in Europe. This trip was full of constant laughs and enjoyment as they toured. Since retirement a family gathering has been held yearly so all can enjoy aunts, uncles, and cousins they don’t often see; a tradition that will keep going for many years to come.
In 2008, she and Cyril moved to the Prairie Creek retirement community in Sioux Falls. They both did volunteer and charity work for Sanford Hospital by making baby hats and prayer shawls. Armella received numerous awards for her volunteer service. Armella had many, many hobbies with her favorites being gardening, quilting, oil/acrylic/watercolor painting, refinishing furniture and knitting. As an avid gardener she provided much excess produce to whomever in need or left their car unlocked. She loved taking painting classes from John Green in Madison and became quite an artist. She was very proud of her purple ribbon she received on a painting that was later displayed in the South Dakota Capitol on a special tour for one year.
Armella is survived by her son Darrell (Carla) George of Sioux Falls with grandsons Chris (April) George, Cory George, Cody (Kellee) George, Matthew (Kendra) Beeners and granddaughter Mindi (Lon) Stroschein; son David (Cindy Tusler) George of Terry, Montana with grandson Chris (Kerry) Self; daughter Kathleen (Steve) Davies of Billings, Montana with grandson Justin (Rochelle) Davies and granddaughter Jamie (Ross) Reede; grandson Chad (Heidi) Benson of Chester, SD, and granddaughter Tonia (Jon) Myers of Sioux Falls; her many great-grandchildren; brothers Lyle (Carol) Dressen of Renner, SD, and John (Jane) Dressen of Dell Rapids, SD; Sister-in-Law Nina Dressen of Dell Rapids and her very best friend Mary Hemmingson of Madison who was like a sister to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cyril of 64 years; daughter Rosemary Benson; her parents, and brothers Eugene, Leonard, Dale and Richard Dressen.
Armella was generous and humble and wanted to spread love and generosity throughout her community. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation, in care of the family, so that they may spread gifts of love throughout our community.