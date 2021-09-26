E. Dean Erikson, 90, of Salem passed away under hospice care on September 24, 2021, at Leisure Living in Salem. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
There will be a 7 pm prayer service on Monday with the family present at 5pm at Kinzley Funeral Home.
E. Dean Erikson was born in Canova, South Dakota on September 8, 1931, to Carl and Christine (Hansen) Erikson. He grew up on a farm east of Canova and graduated from Canova High School in 1950. In 1956 Dean married Leona Heiberger.
Dean farmed until 1995 when he and Leona moved to Salem. Dean was active in community affairs, serving on the township board, the church council, and the co-op board. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and morning coffee with friends.
After Leona’s death in 1995, Dean later met and married Lorene Lunders.
Dean is survived by his wife, Lorene; his children, Barb (Joe) Erpenbach of Howard, Kim (Mike) Zens of Rapid City, Kevin (Darla) Erikson of Salem and Royce (Jamie) Erikson of Marion, Illinois, as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 5 stepchildren, Dan Lunders, Diane (Jim) Peterson, Lory (Terry) Tendler, Lynn (Jim) Gottlob, Mary (Rick) Haupt, 11 stepgrandchildren and 22 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Leona, daughter Kristy, grandson Adam, and siblings Clarence (Alice), Herbert (Stella), Myrtle (Kermit) Osterberg, Edwin (Selma), Vernie, Arnold (Beverly), Ethel (Earl) Koehler and Marlene Erikson.