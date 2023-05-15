Nancy Leigh Hoidal May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy Leigh HoidalNancy Leigh Hoidal, age 69, died peacefully on May 13, 2023 at her home on Lake Madison after aprolonged and heroic battle with cancer.She was born on February 13, 1954 in Madison, SD, to Peter & Dolores (Bloom) Hoidal, who precededher in death. She is survived by two brothers, Douglas and David and three nieces, Millicent, Maia, andMallary, who lovingly cared for her in her final days.It was Nancy’s request to have no services held. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-WeilandFuneral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Hoidal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland celebrates 100th graduating class MHS junior Danny Cao achieves perfect score on ACT Colman-Egan girls place 1st at DVC meet caregivers prep MHS’ Emerson Lindley and Taylor Harms named to Daktronics/SDASSP Academic All-State Team DSU awards Champion Scholarships Prairie Village gears up for summer season Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over near Ramona We’re very curious about Lake Preston fuel plant 2 killed, 1 critically injured after South Dakota police chase at speeds over 100 mph ends in crash Follow us Facebook Twitter