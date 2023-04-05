Rick Hefner Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rick Hefner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rick HefnerRick Hefner, 65, of Mekinock, N.D., formerly of Madison, died on March 22, 2023, in Bismarck, N.D.Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., May 13, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.Hefner was born on April 7, 1957, to Vincent “Tony” and Neoma (Almaas) Hefner. He graduated from Madison High School in 1975. He married Judy Bitner in 1979.Survivors include his daughter Jesse Hefner; son Zachary (Laura) Hefner; one granddaughter; sister Starla Kohler; and brothers Ron and Doug Hefner. To send flowers to the family of Rick Hefner, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information May 13 Visitation Saturday, May 13, 2023 1:00PM-2:00PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. May 13 Memorial service Saturday, May 13, 2023 2:00PM-2:30PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial service begins. Most Popular Lake County Sheriff's Department welcomes new deputy Madison Police Department locates missing resident Araina Crenshaw DSU students bring fresh faces to Madison MasterSingers Book unpacks the mythos of Black Hills Pair of Flyers set meet record in Brookings County approves bid for county road project City continues discussion on overnight parking restrictions for Egan Ave. Animation Show of Shows brings international short films to DSU Chester renews food agreement, discusses school improvements Editorial: Research symposium hits it out of the park Follow us Facebook Twitter