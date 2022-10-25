June Morgan
June Morgan, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home while under hospice care.
Funeral service will be 1 PM on Friday, October 28th at St. John Lutheran Church, Ramona. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Williams Cemetery, Ramona. Online guestbook can be signed at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
June Ann Hayen was born June 14, 1942, in Parkston, SD to Raymond and Gertrude (Perman) Hayen. She grew up on a farm near Dimock, SD and she graduated from Parkston High School in 1960. June married Roger Wermers on February 13, 1961. They moved to Estelline and she was employed at the Estelline Hospital and the Estelline Nursing & Care Center in Social Services. She moved to Madison, SD in 1988 and worked in retail clothing a few years. She started working at First Bank & Trust and retired 12 years later in 2004.
She married Jerry Morgan on April 23, 1994 and he passed away December 8, 1996. On July 13, 2002, she married Arthur Gwynne and he later passed on April 18, 2017.
She loved the outdoors, especially hunting, shooting trap and sporting clays and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She loved to camp with her daughter, Kim and her grandsons. She loved her family deeply and they will forever cherish their memories with her.
Those left to cherish her memories are four children, Kim (Shon) Ward, Troy Wermers, Kelly (Brian) Grovijahn and Todd (Vicki) Wermers; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Puetz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Joyce Tronvold; a grandson, Braxton Wermers; and son-in-law, Mike Puetz.
