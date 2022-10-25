June Morgan

June Morgan, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home while under hospice care.

Service information

Oct 28
Visitation
Friday, October 28, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
St. John Lutheran Church, Ramona
44556 227th St.
Ramona, SD 57054
Oct 28
Funeral service
Friday, October 28, 2022
1:00PM-1:30PM
St. John Lutheran Church, Ramona
44556 227th St.
Ramona, SD 57054
