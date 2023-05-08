Merle Gulbranson May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Merle Gulbranson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Merle GulbransonOn May 5, 2023, Merle Martin Gulbranson died after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Mon., May 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sun., May 14, at Skroch Funeral Chapel in Colman.He was born on June 11, 1957, to Merle and Sheron Gulbranson. He married Deann Maifield on Dec. 30, 1977. He was a mechanic.Survivors include his wife, Deann; 3 daughters Renae, Paula and Debra; and 7 siblings. To plant a tree in memory of Merle Gulbranson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Bender and Green Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges LAIC enlists Child Care Biz Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch Bickett sentenced for grand theft SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership Legion posts seek Boys and Girls State applicants MRHS to celebrate quality care during National Hospital Week Follow us Facebook Twitter