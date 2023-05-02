Steven Hegdahl May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steven HegdahlSteven Hegdahl, 57, of Madison, died on Jan. 27, 2023.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., May 6, at 2 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Franklin Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory of Steven Hegdahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Bethel event: friends, family and dessert DSU releases 2023 football schedule Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over near Ramona MARSP has program on 'Sowing Seeds of Love' Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Industrial hemp plant begins production in Lake County Bulldogs top Titans in extra innings Madison Public Library unveils new 'Nancy Sabbe Room' Prep roundup: Tigers compete at Garretson Invite Citywide cleanup Follow us Facebook Twitter