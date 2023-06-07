Nathaniel Clement

Nathaniel Timothy Clement, 44, of Madison, died on June 6, 2023, at the Madison hospital unexpectedly due to a blood clot that moved to the lung.

Service information

Jun 12
Visitation
Monday, June 12, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jun 13
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
11:00AM
