Nathaniel Clement Jun 7, 2023 Jun 7, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nathaniel Clement Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathaniel ClementNathaniel Timothy Clement, 44, of Madison, died on June 6, 2023, at the Madison hospital unexpectedly due to a blood clot that moved to the lung.Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tues., June 13, at Lake Preston Lutheran Church. Burial in Clara Lutheran Cemetery at Erwin will follow lunch after the service.Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. on Monday at Lake Preston Lutheran Church.www.crawfordosthus.com To send flowers to the family of Nathaniel Clement, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jun 12 Visitation Monday, June 12, 2023 5:00PM-7:00PM Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Jun 13 Funeral Service Tuesday, June 13, 2023 11:00AM Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Most Popular Miranda O’Bryan Crowned Miss South Dakota Trinity Palmquist excited for next chapter of golf career Madison resident receives community donations following severe burn injuries Lakes Bar & Grill is Burger Brawl champion Residents react to county shooting down ordinance County shoots down possibility of ordinance Another summer of music with Madison Community Band McDonald sisters set to compete at Class B State Golf Meet New Miss Prairie Village, Prairie Princess crowned Shipwreck Bar event raises awareness for foster families Follow us Facebook Twitter