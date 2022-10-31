Marcella Folsland
Jesus lifted Marcella “Marcee” Rae Intermill Folsland up to heaven the morning of Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She missed her 90th birthday on earth by one day, but had a bigger celebration with her Savior and Lord!
Marcee was born on October 27, 1932 at Bruce, SD to Lester and Minnie (West) Intermill. She attended grade school and high school in Bruce, graduating in 1950. She then attended General Beadle Teacher’s College in Madison, SD to obtain her teaching degree, graduating in August of 1952. She taught rural school in the Oldham area for five years.
She was captivated by the hearty laugh of Jim Folsland and they were married on August 15, 1953 at the Oldham Lutheran Church in Oldham. She was married to the love of her life for 67 1/2 years. It was also in 1953 that she asked Jesus Christ into her life.
They lived on the Folsland family farm west of Oldham where they raised three sons, Bradley, Steven and David. Marcee was very active in the school and community activities. She served on the Oldham School Board from 1967 to 1973. She was on a bowling team in Arlington. She served her Lord by teaching Sunday School, Bible studies and the Bethel Bible Series.
She led music and women’s groups. She was a current member of Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Arlington, SD.
Marcee loved her husband, children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. She was our Prayer Warrior! She loved watching the sporting events of each generation and was their biggest cheerleader! She was also an avid Duke basketball fan!!
Marcee also loved music!! Whether it was listening to it or in singing. Several of her favorite hymns are being played and sung during her memorial service. Another love was putting together games to be played with the snowmobile club on their annual snowmobile treks out to the Black Hills. She and Jim missed very few antique auctions in the area and out in Rapid City, when they spent winter months out there. She had a booth in the Tea antique store for several years to sell her items.
When Jim and Marcee owned their home in Whispering Pines of Rapid City, all of their sons and families, along with Connie Dahl, would gather out there for Christmas. There was always bingo to be played for cash prizes and then there were “auctions” where items were sold to the highest bidder and purchased with Monopoly money. Then there was the variety of boxes of cold cereal when each grandchild and later great-grandchildren got to take turns choosing his/her favorite flavor until the mountain disappeared.
Marcee was the best cook in Kingsbury County! She always opened her home to many family gatherings, hired men, neighbors and friends. Some of her specialties included goulash, homemade spaghetti sauce, homemade rolls, potato salad, peach custard pie and ice cream dessert. No family Christmas gathering was complete without her Christmas bread, cookie salad and Jesus birthday cake!
Jim and Marcee moved into Oldham from the farm in 1991. They lived in Madison for five years before moving to Sioux Falls where they lived in a townhouse for five years and then in several care centers. Her last earthly home was at Touchmark.
Blessed to have had Marcee in their lives are her three sons, Brad (Cathy) Folsland, Steve (Carol) Folsland and David (Cindy) Folsland; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and another one on the way; brothers, Gary (Deanna) Intermill and Jim Intermill; sister-in-law Patricia Folsland; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; brother Vernon (Bud) Intermill and his wife Blanche; sisters Gloria Schlieff and her husband Wayne, Ramona Baudoin and her husband Roy, and Diane Pester and her husband John; grandson Jacob James Folsland; great-grandson Ezekiel Bradley Folsland; in-laws Robert and Ardelle Black and Kermit Folsland.
Funeral services for Marcella will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Arlington. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022 in the church. A private family committal service will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Oldham, before the memorial services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of SD, 825 S Lake Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.