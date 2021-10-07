Richard Fred “Rick” Jensen of Ozawkie, Kan., peacefully went to meet his Savior on Sept. 24. He was surrounded by family.
Rick was born in Madison, SD on Aug. 25, 1949, the son of Harold and Evelyn Jensen. Rick was one of three children. Rick graduated from Madison High School in 1967. Rick was a corpsman in the United States Air Force and served from 1967 to 1972 (stationed in Greenland). He received a business degree from Washburn University, Topeka, KS in 1975. He married his first wife, Victoria C. Wittman, in November 1970 (they later divorced) and they had two beautiful daughters, Heather and Angela. He married Charlotte Wilson in 1989 (they later divorced). In 1996, he married the love of his life, Shirley J. Hunter.
Rick was an avid golfer, loved the outdoors (fishing, hunting) and was a devoted member of his church. He always had candy for the kids.
Rick is survived by his wife, Shirley Jane Jensen of Ozawkie, KS; two daughters, Heather and John Ashley of Hoyt, KS, and Angela Jensen of Berryton, KS; a sister, Bev and Larry Even of Madison; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tony.
A Celebration of Life for Rick Jensen will be held on Nov. 13 in Topeka, KS at Seaman Community Church, 2036 NW Taylor Street. Private burial has already been held in Sedalia, MO.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.