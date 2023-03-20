Freda Slaughter
Freda Slaughter, age 92, of Madison, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Heritage Senior Living in Madison.
Memorial service will be 11 AM on Thursday, March 23rd at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Wednesday at the funeral chapel and will continue on Thursday one hour prior.
Inurnment will be in La Plata Cemetery in La Plata, MO at a future date. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Freda Evelyn Slaughter was born August 15th, 1930, in Adair County, Missouri to Elmer and Irene Roberts. Freda met and married the love of her life Walter Dale Slaughter on December 24th, 1948. They first moved to Winterset, IA then to Rockford, IL where they raised their two children, Jackie and Dennis.
While in Rockford, Freda worked several jobs, she was a girl scout leader and a cub scout den mother but the most important one was raising her children. They moved to Madison in 1972. Dale and Freda purchased Krug Products Inc in 1974. She was a strong supporter of Dale, her children, and her grandchildren in all of the activities they had. In their free time Dale and Freda enjoyed polka festivals and playing golf.
Through her years she welcomed three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She had the humor that made you questions if she was joking or not. She had the smile that would light up the room and the love that filled it to the brim. She had a look that said a thousand things without saying a word. She was feisty and stubborn up until the end.
Freda is survived by her two children, Jackie (Tom Holtz) of Peoria, IL, and Dennis (Susan) Slaughter of Madison; three grandchildren Tim Holtz of Indianapolis, IN, Austin (Leslie) Slaughter of Sioux Falls, and Allyson (David) Johnson of Madison; seven great-grandchildren, Treyton Brower, Emma and Indy Slaughter, Braylee Dixon, Kina, Blake and Oliva Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Walter Dale Slaughter, her parents Elmer and Irene, her siblings Leon (Fern) and Delzene (Harold Burton), and twin grandsons Travis and Tyler.
The Slaughter family would like to say thank you to the nurses at Heritage Senior Living, Homecare services, and Aseracare hospice care for their amazing love and care.
