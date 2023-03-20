Freda Slaughter

Freda Slaughter

Freda Slaughter, age 92, of Madison, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Heritage Senior Living in Madison.

Service information

Mar 22
Visitation
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Mar 23
Visitation
Thursday, March 23, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Mar 23
Memorial service
Thursday, March 23, 2023
11:00AM-11:30AM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
