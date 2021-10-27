Wayne Budde
Wayne Harold Budde, age 90 of Anoka, MN passed away on October 23, 2021. Wayne was born to Harold John Budde and Sarah Faye (Winesburg) Budde on February 7, 1931 in Madison South Dakota. Wayne attended Eastern Normal School for farm children near Madison and graduated from Madison High School in May 1949.
After working for several local farmers and a car garage Wayne enlisted in the US Air Force on Feb. 11, 1951. Wayne served in Korea during the Korean War. He and Ruby Mae Harter of Madison SD were married on November 25th, 1951 in Madison. Wayne was discharged from the Air Force on February 10, 1955.
Wayne and Ruby moved to Marshall and bought the Pontiac garage in April 1956. In June 1957, 12 inches of rain flooded Marshall. With 6 feet of water the dealership lost most of the parts and all of the equipment and was forced to close. Wayne sold insurance and was a real estate agent from 1958 to 1969. Wayne and Ruby had 2 children born during this time: Carol Lynn November 1957 and John Wayne May 1962.
He worked on call for Big Bob’s Ambulance from 1968 to 1988 as an EMT. January 1969 Wayne went to work full time with Lyon County and became the Lyon County Assessor in 1973, where he worked until he retired in December 1995. Post retirement Wayne and Ruby spent winters in Arizona and Florida until moving to Anoka in September 2016.
Wayne was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Madison SD and Marshall MN, joining the Methodist Church in Anoka in 2017. Starting as early as 1955 Wayne along with his wife Ruby were active in many organizations including Masonic Lodge, Zuhrah Shrine, Marshall Chamber of Commerce, American Legion and honor guard, VFW and Eagles. Wayne spent countless hours event planning, cooking and fundraising to support the groups’ initiatives. If there was something to get done Wayne was there! He fondly talked about his time in the military and never missed an opportunity to honor our country’s flag, and fellow service men and women.
Growing up Wayne was no stranger to hard work, helping run the family farm from an early age. His passion for cars was a lifelong hobby, starting with working in a car garage as a teen, owning his own garage then restoring old cars in his later years. No one told jokes as well or as often as Wayne. He loved giving someone a good laugh! But it was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that could light up his face like no other. He loved to watch them play and listen to their stories about what they had recently done. Family and friends meant the world to him.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Faye Budde; and his granddaughter, Sarah Faye Zimney.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Ruby (Harter) Budde of nearly 70 years of marriage; his daughter, Carol (Mark) Zimney, son, John (Gail) Budde of Champlin, MN; grandchildren, Amanda Budde and fiancé Will Hensley of Brooklyn Park MN and Melissa (Jim) Glueckert of Johns Creek GA; great-grandchildren, Adelynn Faye Vogel, Richard Mason Glueckert and Easton Wayne Glueckert.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday (11/23/2021) from 5-7 PM with a Masonic Memorial Service at 7 PM at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave, Anoka. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday (11/24/2021) at 10:30 AM with a visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at the Anoka United Methodist Church, 850 South St, Anoka. Interment will follow services at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota or charity of donors choice.