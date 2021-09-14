Cheryl Lafrentz

Cheryl Diane (Loner) Lafrentz, 75 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, on her 54th wedding anniversary, surrounded by her husband and two sons. She was the daughter of Elmer and Gyda (Borgard) Loner, born on April 16, 1946, in Nunda, SD.
After growing up in Nunda, she attended Rutland High School. She was united in marriage to Dennis Lafrentz, on September 9, 1967, in Wentworth, SD. Dennis and Cheryl farmed near Wentworth for 11 years before moving to Sioux Falls in 1978. Cheryl worked at Prairie Market, Norwest Bank, ending her working career at Dakota Dermatology. Her faith was very important to her. She belonged to Faith Lutheran Church where she was an active member for 43 years.
She was an optimistic person, making those around her believe anything was possible. She loved to laugh and her upbeat attitude made her a joy to be around. You wouldn’t want to have a gathering if she was unable to attend.
Cheryl loved to entertain. She hosted many parties and enjoyed cooking and baking for friends and family. She decorated for all the holidays and made you feel very welcome in her home. Cheryl was an avid gardener. Her backyard was a show place! People would come from near and far to sit on her deck, laugh a lot, and admire her flowers.
Cheryl was not one to complain. Even as she struggled with her health during the final few months of her life, she carried on in her usual upbeat, funny fashion, teaching us to grow with humor and kindness.
Cheryl was always so proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Everyone loved going to grandma’s where they knew they would find lots of love, hugs, baskets of hidden candy and home baked treats. Cheryl enjoyed going to her sons’ activities and was a relentless supporter of her boys.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Dennis; her sons, Rich Lafrentz and his wife Yvette, Pierre, SD; Rob Lafrentz and his wife Rachana, Sioux Falls, SD; 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan, Gunnar, Payton, and Samir; 6 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. We were blessed to have her.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Gyda Loner, her sisters Connie Wosje and Gwen Eggebraaten, and her brother John Loner.
A funeral was held at Monday, September 13, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church at 601 N. Cliff Ave with burial at Prairie Queen Cemetery in Nunda, SD.