Ann Rath
Ann Rath, age 98, of Pierre, formerly of Madison, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Corsica, SD.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 10th at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre. A second memorial service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, October 8th at St. John Lutheran Church, Madison with Rev. Karl Breddin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Ann was born October 19, 1923, in Yankton County SD to Roy and Mabel (Hansen) Fastrup. The family moved to a farm in southern Lake County near Orland in 1931 and relocated to a farm south of Madison in 1937. She graduated from General Beadle High School in Madison in 1941. In 1942 she moved to Los Angeles, California where she worked in a dime store and a bank during the WWII years.
Following WWII, Ann moved back to Madison where she met her husband, Don Rath. They were married in 1947 and raised their family on a farm just west of Madison. Ann was an avid reader and an excellent cook and hosted numerous family gatherings.
Ann and Don retired in 1981 were able to travel and tour all over the United States. While living in Madison she was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Rip and Ravel Extension Club and St John Circle.
In 2000, Ann and Don relocated to Pierre SD. They became members of Resurrection Lutheran Church. While living in Pierre Ann volunteered at Countryside Hospice and was a member of the Pierre Senior Center.
Ann is survived by her four children, Tom (Nona) of Spearfish, Dick (Mavis) of Big Timber, MT, Jo Ann (Boyd) Heckel of Phoenix, AZ, and Mark (Cheri) of Pierre; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; three brothers, Milton, Clarence and Robert; and a sister, Marjorie.
