Jean Lambert, 92, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Dec. 19, 2021. Jean was born in Newell, SD, on Feb. 18, 1929, and was the oldest of nine children. Jean was a school secretary at Trinity Lutheran School in Whittier, CA, and retired in 1992. She and her husband Paul moved to Vancouver in 1993.
Jean is survived by her three children, Janet (Don), Jerry (Sarah) and Eric (Julie); 6 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; sisters Carol, Vicky, Sharon and Mary; and brother, John. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul; sisters, Orla and Myrna; brother, Bill; and her son Phillip.
Jean was affectionately known as Dra and Gramma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored immeasurably.
Jean volunteered at Portland airport as well as at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she was a member. It was her love and appreciation for her church family that prompted her to stay in Vancouver. She enjoyed her many friends at The Quarry where she resided.
Jean loved to play cards, dice games and crochet. Her many stories and her love will live on in the memories of those who love her.
Memorial services will be announced through Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and a family memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Jean and the family request donations be made to the American Heart Association and the Pink Lemonade Project in support of breast cancer research.
“Let all you do be done in love.” — I Corinthians 16:14