Dick Boldt Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dick BoldtDick Boldt, age 86, of Madison, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Madison Regional Health System.Service times are currently pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.A full notice will follow. To plant a tree in memory of Dick Boldt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Love Island' star Carsten Bergersen speaks at alma mater The Floral Shop is nearly in bloom Landowners, ethanol plant reacts to pipeline permit denial ORR bond vote fails in close race News in Brief Batting cages, archery range planned for SportsPlex Prairie Fest brings out vendors, live music Spirit of Madison Band showcases "Under the Lights" performance DSU professor presents math-positive children's book Bulldogs sit atop statistical leaderboard in state of South Dakota Follow us Facebook Twitter