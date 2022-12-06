Dallas Loudenburg Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dallas LoudenburgDallas Loudenburg, 69, of Howard, died unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 5, 2022.Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Fri., Dec. 9, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel in Madison, with visitation one hour prior.A complete obituary is forthcoming. To send flowers to the family of Dallas Loudenburg, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Dec 9 Visitation Friday, December 9, 2022 2:00PM-3:00PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Dec 9 Funeral service Friday, December 9, 2022 3:00PM-3:30PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral service begins. Most Popular School bus accident reported; no injuries Parade of Lights award winners chosen Looking to the future for ORR Bulldogs win home opener against Estelline/Hendricks Tigers will be led by veteran core Raiders aiming to improve upon eight win season Law Enforcement Blotter Madison Fire Department responds to grass fire Maxine Unterbrunner back on the bench for the Bulldogs Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form