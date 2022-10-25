Logan Gaspar

Logan Gaspar, 22, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Service information

Oct 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, October 29, 2022
10:00AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
606 E. 8th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
