“When Our Brother Closed His Eyes in Death, He Opened Them Again To Life Everlasting.”
Leon Beyer was born on April 4, 1938, to the late Edmund and Frances (Behrends) Beyer. He died on April 24, 2022 and was laid to rest on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Frazee, MN. Pastor Ed Borchardt presiding. Leon was a graduate of Madison High School and earned his degree at General Beadle State Teachers College in 1960.
He married Mary Jane Kritzmire in November 1960 in Parker, SD. He taught school and coached in the Frazee, MN school district for 31 years before retiring.
In addition to his wife of 61 years Mary Jane, Leon is survived by his sons Mark and Adam, and by his daughters Cheri and Kari, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Leon also leaves his twin sister LaVay (Pat) McCool, sister Sandy (Dale) Mette and brother Bruce (Carol) Beyer and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers: Alan, Duane, Elmer and Wayne and a granddaughter Katie.
The family appreciates all of the kind support, thoughts and prayers received during Leon’s final weeks.
Forever in our hearts.
The Furey Funeral Home of Frazee, MN was in charge of arrangements.
