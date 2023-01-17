William “Chip” Wenk
William “Chip” Bruce Wenk Jr., age 71, of Madison, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, due to a heart attack.
William “Chip” Bruce Wenk Jr., age 71, of Madison, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, due to a heart attack.
Memorial visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in the spring.
He was born in Scottsbluff, NE, on June 18, 1951, to William and Miriam (Smith) Wenk, while his father served in the Army in Louisiana. Shortly after birth, the family returned to Madison, where Chip was a life-long resident.
Chip initially attended Madison High School before completing his education and graduating from Principia Upper School in Missouri. Chip was an active student athlete competing in baseball, basketball, and golf. Following high school, Chip attended college at Texas Christian University (TCU) and the University of South Dakota. Ultimately, he transferred to Augustana University in Sioux Falls on a baseball scholarship where he completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
In 1979, he married Robyn Frager; together they raised two children, Will and Liz. Chip was active in several organizations in South Dakota including the Madison Country Club, Minnehaha Country Club, Elks Lounge, and Little League Baseball. He worked at Wenk Foods Inc. in Madison for much of his adult life and became the company president in 1990, where he worked until his retirement.
Chip was an avid reader with interests in several areas including history, economics, sports, music, and wildlife. He easily connected with those around him, making countless lifelong friendships. He was charismatic and adventurous.
In retirement, Chip resided between South Dakota and Indian Wells, CA, while also enjoying spending time in the San Juan Islands in WA. Much of his time in retirement was spent with his parents Bill and Mimi until their respective passing. He found respite in Washington at the home of his late sister, Sarah “Sally” Wenk, finding connection with her memory.
Survivors include his son, Will Wenk; his daughter Elizabeth (Chad) Thomson; three grandsons, Alex, Evan, and Oliver Thomson; an uncle, Bud (Marcia) Wenk; and cousins Lori, Juli, Ray, Jeni, Janna, and John.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mimi Wenk, and his sister Sally.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Madison Area Youth Baseball.
