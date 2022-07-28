Douglas Lebahn

Douglas D. Lebahn, age 74, of Ramona, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Madison Regional Health System.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the St. John Lutheran Church, rural Ramona. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to services on Saturday.
Doug Lebahn was born June 6, 1948 in Madison, to Myrtle Burnett (Imsland) and Ewald Carl Lebahn. He graduated from High School at Ramona High, and continued his education at General Beadle (DSU) and after receiving his AA degree he joined his father in farming. Doug did what he enjoyed his entire life which was farming, until he had to retire due to ill health.
Doug married the love of his life Flora Eich on November 9, 1985 at St. John Lutheran Church near Ramona where he was a life-long member. Unfortunately, she died too soon in December 2009.
Doug was also preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Lebahn, father Ewald Lebahn and brother Maynard Lebahn.
Survivors include son Michael Lebahn of Sioux Falls, daughter Angela Lebahn of Sioux Falls, granddaughter Akaiha Lebahn of Sioux Falls, stepchildren Dana DeBoer of Hartford and Danny Eich, brothers Kenneth (Delores) of Missouri and Sidney of Montana, sisters Lois Lebahn and LeAnn Ferron both in Montana.