Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Douglas Lebahn

Douglas D. Lebahn, age 74, of Ramona, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Madison Regional Health System.

To send flowers to the family of Douglas Lebahn, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Jul 30
Visitation
Saturday, July 30, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church - Ramona
44556 227th St.
Ramona, SD 57054
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 30, 2022
11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church - Ramona
44556 227th St.
Ramona, SD 57054
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.