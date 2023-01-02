DeWayne Wollmann Jan 2, 2023 Jan 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeWayne WollmannDeWayne Wollmann, 70, of Madison, died from natural causes on Dec. 31, 2022, at his home.Services are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of DeWayne Wollmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County landowners voice numerous concerns with pipeline project Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing Rodeo Queen lessons apply to classroom House fire occurs here on Christmas Eve Hungry pheasant County meeting is Tuesday Dakota Ethanol looks to continue carbon intensity reduction through Summit Carbon Solutions partnership Summit Carbon Solutions promises economic, agricultural, environmental benefits with new pipeline Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison Ellsworth Air Force Base bomber set for Rose Bowl flyovers Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form