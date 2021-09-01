Anna “Joy” Reed went home to be with her Jesus on Monday, August 30, 2021, surrounded by her family after a valiant fight against the effects of Parkinson’s Disease.
Her life will be celebrated 2:00 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021, at West Center Baptist Church in Madison. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Joy’s family will welcome guests at visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
Anna Joy Benton was born November 25, 1944, in Gatesville, TX, to William and Anna Mae (Mueller) Benton. After the death of Anna Mae, Joy was blessed with her mother’s sister as her mom when William married Dorothy Mueller in 1948. Joy moved with her family to Independence, KS when she was 4. She graduated from Independence High School and then attended Oklahoma Baptist University, receiving a Bachelor’s degree.
While at OBU, she met the love of her life, Roger, and they were married July 1, 1967, in Independence, KS. Joy and Roger moved to Wichita, KS, where Joy taught elementary school while Roger completed his Master’s degree. They moved to Madison in 1969 when Roger began his career at General Beadle State College (now Dakota State University) and Joy stayed home to raise their 2 girls.
In 1976, Joy began teaching at St. Thomas Catholic School and was blessed to teach there for 29 years. Joy was an active member of West Center Baptist Church where she served children in the nursery, in Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School. She and Roger also served as the college age Sunday School teachers. Joy’s passion for children around the world was lived out through her participation in West Center’s Mission Committee.
Continuing her legacy of Christ’s love are: daughters Shan Reed of Osaka, Japan; Shonda (Paul) Mobley of Sioux Falls; brothers, David (Karen) Benton of Madison, WI; Daniel (Diana) Benton of Scottsdale, AZ; sisters, Daphne (Bill) Boardman of San Ramon, CA; Tricia (Tim) Woodroof of Corona, CA; dear family friends, Tom and Kim Jones of Madison; three “adopted” grandchildren, Alyssa, Andrew, and Abigale Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, and her parents, Anna Mae, Dorothy, and William.
