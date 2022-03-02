Steven Lovro

Steven Kyle Lovro, 55, of Wentworth, died on Feb, 28, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., March 5, at Trinity Lutheran. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland.

Lovro was born on June 4, 1966. He married Joanne Bauman on May 16, 1987. He worked for Prostrollo Auto.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne; 3 children, Josh (Danielle) Lovro, Ryan Lovro (Brooke) and Megan Lovro (Blake); 2 grandchildren; his mother, Carol Lovro; and 1 brother, Mike (Sandi) Lovro.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Friday, March 4, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Mar 5
Visitation
Saturday, March 5, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
203 N. Harth Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Mar 5
Funeral service
Saturday, March 5, 2022
10:30AM-11:15AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
203 N. Harth Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
