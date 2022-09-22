Miriam McCrary “Mimi” Wenk, 94, longtime Madison resident, passed on July 18, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1928, in Scottsbluff, Neb., to Ted and Lorraine Smith. She had one sister, Patricia. After graduating from Scottsbluff High School, she attended Principia College, Elsah, Ill. She transferred to the University of Nebraska, where she met her future husband, William Wenk. After graduating, she was an elementary teacher in Scottsbluff.
Mimi had a son, William Jr. “Chip” and joined her husband while he served in the Army in Louisiana. She then relocated to Madison where she had a daughter, Sara.
She was a loving, spiritual being and a lifetime member of the Christian Science church. Her interests included gourmet cooking, gardening and traveling. She had been a den mother for Cub Scouts.
She enjoyed dancing and served on the South Dakota Arts Council. She commissioned a painting for the Madison Public Library. Her membership in the PEO and Delta Gamma sorority allowed her to develop lifetime friendships with her fellow members.
Survivors include her son, Chip; two grandchildren, Will Wenk and Elizabeth (Chad) Thomson; three great-grandsons, Alex, Evan and Oliver Thomson; a brother-in-law, Bud (Marcia) Wenk; and nieces and nephew Lori, Juli, Ray and Jeni. There was a special lifetime connection with her niece, Janna Hernholm and family, and her nephew, John Lowe.
