Debra Graff, age 70, of Wentworth, went to her heavenly home on November 9th, 2022, in her home at the farm after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 12th at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Wentworth with Rev. Adam Welton officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Main Street Living, TV Broadcast Fund, 1400 S. Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105, Rose Hill Cemetery Fund, 23686 465th Ave., Wentworth, SD 57075, or St. Peters Lutheran Church, 321 S. Main Ave., Wentworth, SD 57075.
Debra Ann (Lafrentz) Graff was born on March 8, 1952, in Madison, SD to Walter and Evelyn (Lessman) Lafrentz. Debra grew up on the family farm. She attended Rutland school from 1st grade through high school. Debra married her first-grade sweetheart, Thomas Ray Graff on June 3rd, 1970. She was a lifetime member, baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Wentworth SD. Debra played organ at the church and various other events for 46 years. Throughout her 70 years she was a devoted and faithful servant of God and witnessed to many. She enjoyed her part-time work at both Madison Livestock and Sioux Falls Stockyards.
Debra loved to be home. In her free time, Debra enjoyed playing piano, listening to music, reading, gardening, riding four-wheeler, and watching sports at all levels.
Debra is survived by her husband, Tom; her 3 boys who were her pride and joy, Tim (Beth), Gary (Cassie), and Dan; 9 grandchildren, Mandie, Matt, Mariah, Marissa, Chloe, Meika, Jakob, Quinn, and Zane; and 4 great-grandchildren, Colten, Hadleigh, Ruger, and Hayden; 4 siblings, Dennis Lafrentz, June (Carrol) Olson, Terry (Emily) Lafrentz, and Randy (Laverne) Lafrentz.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Evelyn Lafrentz; father and mother-in-law, Clayton and Helen Graff; brother-in-law, Richard Graff; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Lafrentz.
Blessed be Deb’s memory.
