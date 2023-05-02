Ray “Bud” Wenk
Ray “Bud” Wenk, age 90, of Madison, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at United Living Community in Brookings.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 5 at United Methodist Church, Madison with Pastor Peggy Hanson officiating.
A private family inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery prior to the service. An online registry book is available at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Bud was born July 16, 1932 in Madison, SD to Ray, Sr. and Vera (Webb) Wenk. He graduated from Madison High School and excelled at sports. His passion for sports eventually earned him a spot in the Madison High School Hall of Fame. Bud attended the University of Nebraska, where he played football. He then transferred to South Dakota State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture and Mechanic Arts.
He served in the Army at Fort Sill, OK before serving in the National Guard for over 10 years upon his return to Madison to continue the family business. Along with his father and brother, he was a successful leader at Wenk Foods.
Bud loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and golfing. He was an avid golfer and his time spent on the golf course showed with the several club championships at the Madison golf course.
Above all else, Bud cherished the time that he spent with his family. Whether it be his daughters, son, or grandchildren, there is no one he cherished more than his wife, Marcia.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Marcia of Madison; four children, Lori Schemmel of Overland Park, KS, Juli (Dr. Larry) Green of Madison, SD, Ray (Jean) Wenk of Hartford, SD and Jeni (Tim) Bird of Madison, SD; 14 grandchildren, Justin (Carrie) Schemmel, Jon (Heidi) Schemmel, Sarah (Justin) Green Fjeldos, Paul (Brittany) Green, Matthew Green (Rachel Tentinger), Chris (Cami) Wenk, Mike (Shelia) Wenk, Ryan (Brittany) Boen, Jenna (Josh) Phillips, Shaun (Bridget) Boen, Laurel Appelwick, Kendall Appelwick, Evan Appelwick, Karli (David) Ellens; 27 great-grandchildren; great-nephew, Will Wenk of Madison, SD; and great-niece, Liz Thomson of Gretna, NE.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Wenk; sister-in-law, Miriam Wenk; nephew, Chip Wenk and niece, Sally Wenk.
The family wishes any memorial contributions in Bud’s honor to be directed to the Madison Central School Educational Foundation, to be used be used in support of the Bud and Marcia Wenk Scholarship or the United Methodist Church.
