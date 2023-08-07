Elizabeth Meylor
Elizabeth Ann Meylor, age 69 of Minneapolis. Born August 4, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away August 1, 2023.
Elizabeth (known as Beth to her siblings and Aunt E to her nieces and nephews) was born in St. Joseph, MO to Thomas and Eileen (Herges) Meylor. She was the oldest of five siblings and remained a loving and devoted big sister throughout her life. Although she moved with her family several times growing up, it was the prairie of West River, South Dakota that she fell in love with and kept in her heart wherever she went.
Elizabeth graduated from high school in Timber Lake, South Dakota. She received her undergraduate degree in History and Political Science from the University of South Dakota (with Phi Beta Kappa honors) and her Master of Library Science degree from the University of Minnesota.
The majority of Elizabeth’s career (nearly 40 years) was spent at HGA Architecture building their in-house library. She enjoyed her job immensely, but for her, the best thing about HGA was the friendships she formed with the people she met there.
It was at HGA that Elizabeth met the love of her life, Ron Syverson. They shared a wonderful partnership for 35 years until Ron’s death in 2017.
Elizabeth’s lifelong love of learning brought her to many interests and passions. For nearly 40 years, she was an avid member of her book club, which became her second family. She always had the best book recommendations and gifted family members with her favorite personal selections. She maintained many lifelong friendships through phone calls, emails, and diligent letter-writing.
Elizabeth played the piano and had a beautiful singing voice. She passionately followed the Minnesota Twins through all their ups and downs, making sure family and friends had Homer Hankies during their World Series wins.
She was an excellent knitter. Baby blankets were her specialty. She kept up with all current events and could tell you the background story on most any topic. She loved cats and birds (but not together), and sunflowers, whether they grew in gardens or open fields.
She will be missed terribly by the many who loved her, but her family takes peace in knowing that the prairie girl has made it back home again.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Herges Meylor; father, Thomas Meylor; stepmother, Donice Johnson Meylor; brother, Dominic Meylor and the love-of-her-life, Ronald Syverson.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph of Alameda, California; sisters, Priscilla (Jon) Nelson of Corvallis, Oregon; Susan (Steve) Strawbridge of Longmont, Colorado.
Elizabeth is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Sam Nelson of Corvallis, Oregon; Katie Stone (Kevin) of Portland, Oregon; Caleb Nelson of Portland, Oregon; Sami Alemania of Oakland, California; Ben Alemania of Chico, California; Max Meylor of Alameda, California; Martha Strawbridge (fiancé Jordan Spalding) of lowa City, lowa; and Sam Strawbridge of Seattle, Washington.
And she is survived by Ron’s family: children, Jay Syverson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Kaarin Madigan of Maple Grove, Minnesota; Aaron (Yvonne) Syverson of Plantation, Florida; granddaughters, Ellen Madigan and Erin Madigan, Maple Grove, Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Mason Florez, Liam and Riley Senescall.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, August 16th at the Church of Christ the King, 5029 Zenith Ave. S., Mpls. Visitation 5-7 pm, Tuesday, August 15th at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls. with a Rosary Service at 5:30 and time of sharing at 6:00. Visitation also one hour prior to mass at church. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery, Longmont, CO.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mary’s Pence, Christ the King Catholic Church, and the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center.
Condolences may be sent to the Meylor family C/O Gill Brothers Funeral Home 5801 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419.
