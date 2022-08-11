Purchase Access

Penny Hughes

Penny Hughes, age 74, of Madison passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, unexpectedly at her home.

Service information

Aug 12
Visitation
Friday, August 12, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Aug 13
Memorial service
Saturday, August 13, 2022
10:30AM-11:15AM
West Center Baptist Church
322 W. Center St.
Madison, SD 57042
