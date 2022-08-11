Penny Hughes
Penny Hughes, age 74, of Madison passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, unexpectedly at her home.
Penny Hughes, age 74, of Madison passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, unexpectedly at her home.
Memorial service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 13th at West Center Baptist Church, Madison.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The service will livestreamed on our funeral chapel Facebook page.
Penny Melanae Mahoney was born July 6, 1948, to George, Jr. and Eva (Pisha) Mahoney in Milbank, SD. She graduated in 1966 from Milbank High School. Not long after, she met Ronald Hughes in Sioux Falls, and they were married on January 30, 1968. Ron and Penny made their home in Madison and have been here ever since. In the early 1970s, Penny started working at the Madison Farmer’s Elevator where she became the office manager. She worked full-time until her retirement on July 2, 2015 and would occasionally show up to help out when she was needed.
She was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling in leagues, where she won many awards over the years. Penny also loved to play Solitaire and cribbage, playing intramural volleyball and in her retirement having “lunches” with her “good friend” Dawn.
Penny is survived by her children, Kristi Hughes (Bill Pooler) of Hudson, WI, Kelli (Eric) Smith of Howard, SD and Sean (LeAnn) Hughes of St. Michael, MN; brothers, Jesse (Kathy) Mahoney of Elk Point, SD, Darrell Mahoney of Yankton, SD, sister-in-law, Pat Mahoney; stepchildren, Don Hughes (Mary Gasper) of Sioux Falls and Rhonda (Dan) McChesney of Sioux Falls; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ron; brother, Dennis; sister-in-law, Brenda Mahoney; stepdad, Ed Hey and other family members.
