Nadine Wunder Jul 4, 2023 Jul 4, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago

Nadine WunderNadine Grace Wunder, 101, died on July 1, 2023, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living Center, Sturgis.Services begin at 11 a.m. Thurs., July 13, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Howard with visitation at 10 a.m.Nadine Cross was born on April 29, 1922, at Howard to Almond and Grace (Lowry) Cross. She married Richard Wunder on June 27, 1945, at Howard. He died in 1997.Survivors include 1 son, Bernard (Regine); and 2 daughters, Janet (John) and Susan (Jim).www.willoughbyfh.com To send flowers to the family of Nadine Wunder, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information
Jul 13 Visitation Thursday, July 13, 2023 10:00AM-11:00AM St. John's Lutheran Church 502 S. Main St Howard, South Dakota 57329
Jul 13 Funeral Service Thursday, July 13, 2023 11:00AM St. John's Lutheran Church 502 S. Main St Howard, South Dakota 57329
Jul 13 Interment Thursday, July 13, 2023 12:00PM St. John's Lutheran Cemetery E Farmer Ave Howard, South Dakota 57349