Jerry Hodges
Jerry H. Hodges, age 77, of Howard, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Howard.
Jerry was raised on a farm south of DeSmet, until he graduated from Carthage High School in 1962. From here he joined the U.S. Air Force in November 1962, serving honorably for 4 years as a Jet Propulsion Mechanic at Reese AFB in Lubbock, TX. He then returned to SD, and worked for Robins Chevrolet from 1966-1986. In 1986, he joined in partnership with Steve Carmen and opened the Howard Auto Clinic where he retired in 2010.
He served on the Howard Fire Department for 42 years, gaining the rank of Chief. Jerry was a member of the Howard City Council and helped run the Miner County Sportsmen Club.
During his retirement, he became an active volunteer with the Board of Directors for Sunrise Terrace, delivering Meals on Wheels. He also sat on the Board of Directors for the Interlakes Community Action.
His favorite activity in his retirement was driving around Howard in his side by side, stopping for a Diet Pepsi at the Howard Golf Course and telling kids the story on how he lost his leg; the kids then searched the ditches for it. He also enjoyed time and teasing his grandkids.
Jerry married Connie (King) Hodges on August 12, 1967, in Howard, where they raised their family. He enjoyed life by fishing, being with family, visiting with friends but especially his grandchildren; he was so proud of them and their accomplishments, supporting them with all their endeavors. If he couldn’t be there in person, he had them on his TV cheering them on. Jerry was a people person and there wasn’t a person he didn’t know or talk to. He wasn’t ever scared to take a risk or share his opinion. He would help anyone that asked.
Those that are grateful for sharing in his life include his children, David (Corinne), Brad (Michele), Vickie (Kelly), and Jessica. He was also blessed with many grandchildren, Taylor (Kylie), Cole (Kaitlyn), Noah (Rachel), Lane, Amanda (Nick), Brooklynn (Zane), Jarred, Juliana, Caleb, Christen, Hunter and Josie; and four (one more on the way) great-grandchildren, Eva, Declan, Wyatt and Gracelynn. Also surviving Jerry are his brothers Dennis (Debra) Hodges and Paul (Marilyn) Hodges; and sisters Donna (Al) Larson and Kay Hodges (Andre).
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Connie, father Harlan, mother Josephine, in-laws Pat and Nellie King, brother-in-law Gary and wife Marilyn (Vern) and sister-in-law Jane.
Jerry was an amazing dad, grandpa, friend and mentor to many. He was our constant and will be forever missed.