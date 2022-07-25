Purchase Access

James Maloney

James Maloney, 55, of Madison passed away at his home under hospice care on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A memorial Mass will begin at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Madison with visitation one hour prior.

