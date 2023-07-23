Kevin Siefken Jul 23, 2023 Jul 23, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin SiefkenKevin Siefken, age 60, of Fedora, SD, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home. No services are planned at this time. Willoughby Funeral Home of Howard is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Siefken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Local musicians rock out at Farm Fest 2023 Games, concert planned for Miracle Treat Day Music, food and fun at DownTown in MadTown County seeks grants for multiple bridge projects County slashes Highway Department budget Laura Reed's been gardening since childhood Two fatal accidents in Lake County over weekend Local teams to compete in Summer Slam volleyball New Madison water tower Broncos edge Colman, fall to Mudcats; state title bid on the line Thursday Follow us Facebook Twitter