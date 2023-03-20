Ron Minnaert
Ron Minnaert, age 85, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, March 24th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Knights of Columbus Rosary to follow.
Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30-10:15 AM at the funeral chapel followed by procession to the church for mass. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page starting at 10:50 AM. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in honor of Ron Minnaert to Valiant Living, 706 7th St SW, Madison, SD 57042. Valiant Living is a non-profit organization committed to assisting people with developmental disabilities to share their talents and skills in the Madison community.
Ron was born on September 14, 1937, to Achille and Luella (Erickson) Minnaert. He was the seventh of 13 children. Achille died when Ron was 5 years old. Achille’s brother, Octave Minnaert, married Luella and became Ron’s father. Ron grew up on the family farm south of Madison in Orland Township. He attended Orland School graduating in 1956. He began his lifelong career of farming after graduation.
On June 10th, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Mergen, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Madison. They settled south of Madison in the Franklin township raising eight children.
Along with his passion for diversified crop farming and raising livestock, he sold bred heifers for 40 years at the Madison Livestock Auction.
Ron was a lifelong member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church, where he volunteered his time. He was a member of the St. Thomas Knights of Columbus.
Ron was on the Madison Farmers Elevator Board of Directors for 24 years. He was inducted into the South Dakota Association of Cooperatives Hall of Fame in 2012. He served on the Chester School Board for many years.
Ron’s hobby was collecting and restoring antique farm equipment. His special interest was antique John Deere tractors. The family enjoyed driving his tractors in the Prairie Village parade each year in Madison, SD.
Ron built a whole hog cooker serving BBQ pork for many years at Minnaert family reunions. In addition to family gatherings, summers were spent relaxing at the family cabin on Lake Madison.
Ron is survived by his children: Sandy (Steve) Brown of Chester, Tom (Paula) Minnaert of North Plains, OR, Luann Smith of Madison, Dan (Peggy) Minnaert of Boise, ID, Ronda (Daniel) Niederhauser of Avon, CO, Kevin (Lauri) Minnaert of Madison, Angie Minnaert of Madison, Todd (Jenny) Minnaert of Tea.
Surviving grandchildren include Jeff (Connie) Brown, Sarah (Wade) Klein, Kyra Minnaert, Taylin Minnaert, Danielle (Ben)Kapelle, Nychole (David) Reilly, Evan Minnaert, Maddie (William) Heffner, Ellie Minnaert, Peter Minnaert, Christoph Niederhauser, Anneliese Niederhauser, Justin (Kendra) Minnaert, Alissa (EJ) Colshan, Brittley Minnaert and Ean Minnaert.
He is further survived by 11 great grandchildren: Marryn Brown, Macie Brown, Max Klein, Logan Klein, Roslyn Klein, Charley Kapelle, Kya Kapelle, Ryver Reilly, Hazel Colshan, Mabel Colshan, and Nora Minnaert.
Also, special friends of Ron: Angie Faber and Donna Keiser.
Ron is also survived by several of his siblings: Margaret Logan, Delores Staudenmier, Lynnette Ball, Sister Marlene Minnaert, Marcella Headley, Joe Minnaert, Ken (Elaine) Minnaert, Rosemary (Arvin) Limmer, Kathy (Jerry) Elshere, and Fran (Joan) Minnaert.
Ron was preceded in death by his Mother and Fathers, wife Phyllis (Mergen) Minnaert, sister Audrey, brother Dick, and many in-laws and extended family members.