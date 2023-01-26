Sheldon Brave Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sheldon BraveSheldon Brave, 73, of Madison, died of natural causes on Jan. 19 at his home.At this time, no services will be held.Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Sheldon Brave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Nelsen, Miller exchange vows Raiders win overtime thriller against Sioux Falls Lutheran DSU invites community to help construct the world's largest puzzle Water outage in N.W. Madison Zoey Gerry reaches 1,000 career points, Bulldogs drop pair of games Katherine Deremo Benefit will aid local family Chester and Oldham-Ramona headed for state one-act competition Reisch Eastern Lake County will remain in East Dakota water district Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form