Joyce Cleveland May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joyce ClevelandJoyce L. Cleveland, 84, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Salem, died on April 30, 2023, at Avantara-Norton.Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thurs., May 4, 2023, at Rude’s Funeral Home in Brookings.Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Cleveland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Bethel event: friends, family and dessert DSU releases 2023 football schedule Industrial hemp plant begins production in Lake County Madison Public Library unveils new 'Nancy Sabbe Room' MARSP has program on 'Sowing Seeds of Love' Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Prep roundup: Tigers compete at Garretson Invite Letter to the editor City hosts open house for information on upcoming construction projects Trojans go 1-3 against nationally ranked Bellevue Follow us Facebook Twitter