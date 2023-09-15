Dennis Dale Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Dale, age 78, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Howard, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Arrangements are pending with Willoughby Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Dale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hansen announces opening of 4 Corners Bar & Night Club 'Love Island' star Carsten Bergersen speaks at alma mater Op-Ed: New Sportsplex will handle growing demand Landowners, ethanol plant reacts to pipeline permit denial The Floral Shop is nearly in bloom ORR bond vote fails in close race News in Brief Batting cages, archery range planned for SportsPlex DSU professor presents math-positive children's book Prairie Fest brings out vendors, live music Follow us Facebook Twitter