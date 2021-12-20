Alice Dixon, age 63, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Madison Regional Health System.
A celebration of Alice’s life will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday, December 21st at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com
She was born November 3, 1958, to Albert "Joe" and Patricia "Pat" (Krovoza) Halverson. She later moved to Madison where she attended St. Thomas Catholic School. She then met the love of her life Ronald Dixon, and they were married on August 24th, 1985.
She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends, nights around a bonfire or watching a storm roll in. She loved baking, gardening, a crazy game of dice or cards, and anything quirky or weird, even going so far as moving some of her finds into her hospital rooms.
Alice is survived by her three children, Regina Dixon, Brian (Alyssa) Dixon and Kaddie Dixon; three grandchildren, Anthony, Wesley and Hadley; mother, Patricia; four brothers, Mark (Kim) Halverson, Jim (Amy) Halverson, Bruce (Wanda) Halverson and Scott (Tammy) Halverson; two sisters, Mary (John) Gross and Teresa (Lowell) Dorris; and a grandpup, Kina.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron; father, Joe; granddaughter, Reina; special friend, Dave Paulson; and her best friend, Cindy Verhey.
To send flowers to the family of Alice Dixon, please visit Tribute Store.